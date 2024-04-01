Burnley vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Relegation scrappers Burnley host Wolves on Tuesday at Turf Moor and the Clarets have given themselves a chance of staying up.

WATCH BURNLEY v WOLVES LIVE

Burnley battled to an incredible 2-2 draw at Chelsea at the weekend as they played down a man for over half the game and had manager Vincent Kompany sent off in the first half after his remonstrations for a harsh red card against Lorenz Assignon and a penalty awarded to Chelsea. Burnley won their last home game against Brentford and if they win against Wolves there is a chance they will be just one point from safety with seven games to go. Burnley have played better than their points tally has suggested all season long and they appear to be finding some resolute defending at the perfect time.

Wolves have had a bit of a wobble as they lost 2-0 at Aston Villa at the weekend to make it two defeats in their last three in the Premier League and they are still hurting from their shock FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at home against second-tier Coventry City. Still, it has been a fine season for Gary O’Neil’s side and they are chasing European qualification. Perspective is key. Injuries to attacking players have been the biggest problem recently as Hwang and Neto remain out but Cunha is expected to be available for this game which is a huge boost.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (April 2)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Burnley focus, team news

The fact that David Datro Fofana is back available is huge as he couldn’t play last time out as he’s on loan from Chelsea. Fofana has given Burnley a focal point up top and will cause Wolves plenty of problems.

OUT: Lorenz Assignon (suspension), Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Wolves focus, team news

If Cunha is available to start then that will be a big boost for Wolves and the way they play.

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Hee-chan Hwang (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee)