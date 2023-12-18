 Skip navigation
Champions League final 16 draw: Arsenal get Porto, Man City meet Copenhagen

  
Published December 18, 2023 10:41 AM

The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 will see clear favorites in most match-ups, as Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City joined other big names in enjoying their draws on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning European champions will see Danish opposition, as Manchester City meet Copenhagen in the final 16. Copenhagen finished second in Group A after Manchester United’s shocking performance saw it finish fourth.

Arsenal drew Porto, a tournament veteran but a team Mikel Arteta’s men will be expected to handle with relative ease.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned from Premier League Week 17 ]

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain get La Liga dark horses Real Sociedad, while Real Madrid will square off with RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund will be favored to advance past PSV Eindhoven, though the Dutch side remains absolutely perfect in Eredivisie play this season (16-0-0).

Bayern Munich tangles with Lazio, who is currently 11th in Serie A.

Two outliers for this draw are Barcelona versus Napoli and Inter Milan versus Atletico Madrid. Both Barca and Napoli are well off their standards this season, while it’s difficult to choose between 2022-23 finalist Inter and Diego Simeone’s always-ready Atleti, as both teams went unbeaten in the group stage.