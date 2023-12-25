 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1
NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 25, 2023 09:39 AM

Two teams struggling for form clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in a pivotal London derby.

WATCH CHELSEA v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Mauricio Pochettino needs consistency from his Chelsea side as they lost at Wolves on Christmas Eve and continue to struggle with injuries and for any kind of fluidity in their play. Pochettino has spoken out against his players asking for more minutes and has cut a very frustrated figure as we arrive at the midway point of the season with Chelsea way off the top four picture.

Crystal Palace are looking nervously over their shoulders after a run of seven Premier League games without a win. They have drawn their last two (away at Manchester City and at home to bitter rivals Brighton) to give them a bit of a boost but Roy Hodgson is under pressure and Palace have some big players missing too.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday (December 27)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Chelsea focus, team news

With so many injuries, Pochettino has struggled to find the right balance in his team. Broja looked lively early on last time out against Wolves but Sterling and Jackson couldn’t find their composure at the right time as big chances came and went. That has been the story of Chelsea’s season. However, Christopher Nkunku is back fit and scored against Wolves.

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Cole Palmer (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Enzo Fernandez (hamstring), Moises Caicedo (illness)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Defensively Palace are missing some big players and USMNT star Chris Richards has been doing a decent job in holding midfield and could play there for the rest of the season with Doucoure out.

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (knee), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Sam Johnstone (calf), Joel Ward (hamstring)