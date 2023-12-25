Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two teams struggling for form clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in a pivotal London derby.

Mauricio Pochettino needs consistency from his Chelsea side as they lost at Wolves on Christmas Eve and continue to struggle with injuries and for any kind of fluidity in their play. Pochettino has spoken out against his players asking for more minutes and has cut a very frustrated figure as we arrive at the midway point of the season with Chelsea way off the top four picture.

Crystal Palace are looking nervously over their shoulders after a run of seven Premier League games without a win. They have drawn their last two (away at Manchester City and at home to bitter rivals Brighton) to give them a bit of a boost but Roy Hodgson is under pressure and Palace have some big players missing too.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday (December 27)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Chelsea focus, team news

With so many injuries, Pochettino has struggled to find the right balance in his team. Broja looked lively early on last time out against Wolves but Sterling and Jackson couldn’t find their composure at the right time as big chances came and went. That has been the story of Chelsea’s season. However, Christopher Nkunku is back fit and scored against Wolves.

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Cole Palmer (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Enzo Fernandez (hamstring), Moises Caicedo (illness)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Defensively Palace are missing some big players and USMNT star Chris Richards has been doing a decent job in holding midfield and could play there for the rest of the season with Doucoure out.

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (knee), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Sam Johnstone (calf), Joel Ward (hamstring)