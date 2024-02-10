Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to see a much improved defensive display when Chelsea make the short trek to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday (3 pm ET).

The Blues conceded four goals in each of their last two Premier League fixtures — defeats to Liverpool and Wolves — which has only put Pochettino back on the hot seat, as his disappointing first season in charge drags on. Chelsea sit 11th in the table heading into matchweek 24, currently 15 points adrift of the top-four, to where Pochettino will be expected to lead the club in year two. Questions about his employment have crept back into press conferences, with Pochettino continuing to back himself and downplay the situation.

“I think we are all together in this, and that’s important,” Pochettino said this week. “I received a very good text from [the owners]. Of course I am in contact with them and the sporting director every day. … We are all not good enough at the moment. That is the reality. Myself, also, is the first person responsible for this situation and of course, we showed that we are not good enough.”

On the other side of Monday’s game, Roy Hodgson finds himself in a far more serious situation after Crystal Palace fans chanted “We want Hodgson out,” as the Eagles were being hammered 4-1 by rivals Brighton. To add injury (and more fuel for the fans) to insult, Michael Olise was once again forced off by a hamstring injury after coming on as a halftime substitute while 3-0 down. Olise left the previous game after appearing to strain his hamstring, and he lasted barely 10 minutes before the recurrence against Brighton.

“I was told that he couldn’t start the game and I was quite comfortable with that,” Hodsgon said after the game. “They told me — and he told me — that he was fine to be on the bench and to play in the second half. Unfortunately, I wasn’t to know that was going to lead to a recurrence of his injury.”

Focus on Crystal Palace, injury news

OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Joel Ward (hamstring), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (thigh)

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)