Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace hope to keep the good times rolling at Selhurst Park by upsetting top-six seeking Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Eagles broke free for five goals in beating another top-six hopeful, West Ham, on Sunday. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are healthy and Jean-Philippe Mateta reaping the benefits, and they’ll be hopeful of taking advantage of Newcastle’s defensive injuries to formally seal safety.

Palace’s 36 points are 11 clear of the bottom three, and the Eagles have five matches left in the season.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

Newcastle are unbeaten in four games despite myriad injuries, above seventh-place Manchester United on goal differential, two points clear of West Ham, and three ahead of Chelsea (whose played one fewer game).

The Magpies are missing so many important pieces including Sven Botman, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, and the suspended Sandro Tonali, but Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been sensational in front of the usually-solid Fabian Schar.

Eddie Howe has Newcastle positioned for a European return, and this game kicks off a key stretch with Sheffield United and Burnley before bigger tests: Brighton, Manchester United, and Brentford.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jefferson Lerma (thigh)

Newcastle United focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles)