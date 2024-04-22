Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville RJ Hampshire celebrates.jpg
Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Tiger Woods’ TGL team to include Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_bfa_nbaplayoffs_240422.jpg
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville RJ Hampshire celebrates.jpg
Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Tiger Woods’ TGL team to include Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_bfa_nbaplayoffs_240422.jpg
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 22, 2024 02:04 PM

Crystal Palace hope to keep the good times rolling at Selhurst Park by upsetting top-six seeking Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Eagles broke free for five goals in beating another top-six hopeful, West Ham, on Sunday. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are healthy and Jean-Philippe Mateta reaping the benefits, and they’ll be hopeful of taking advantage of Newcastle’s defensive injuries to formally seal safety.

Palace’s 36 points are 11 clear of the bottom three, and the Eagles have five matches left in the season.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

Newcastle are unbeaten in four games despite myriad injuries, above seventh-place Manchester United on goal differential, two points clear of West Ham, and three ahead of Chelsea (whose played one fewer game).

The Magpies are missing so many important pieces including Sven Botman, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, and the suspended Sandro Tonali, but Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been sensational in front of the usually-solid Fabian Schar.

Eddie Howe has Newcastle positioned for a European return, and this game kicks off a key stretch with Sheffield United and Burnley before bigger tests: Brighton, Manchester United, and Brentford.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jefferson Lerma (thigh)

Newcastle United focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles)