Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, start time, team news

Crystal Palace looks to build on a memorable away win when it welcomes Nottingham Forest to the City Ground on Saturday (Watch at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Eagles topped Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last time out to rise above the Red Devils into ninth place on the Premier League table.

Palace has three wins and two draws from seven matches and will look to this match versus Forest as a big chance for three points before tricky tests from Newcastle and Spurs after the break.

Forest enters having lost just once from four matches and that came against Man City. Steve Cooper would love to have a few more draws than wins and can reasonably look to get all three points on Saturday.

With Luton Town next, Forest will know it has a chance to feel better about its short- and long-term future by delivering a few big performances.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Crystal Palace

Odsonne Edouard’s return would be huge, especially with Eberechi Eze joining Michael Olise and Matheus Franca on the mend. Jean-Philippe Mateta has delivered some productive days off the bench but could be a feature component along with Jordan Ayew.

OUT: Eberechi Eze (thigh), Michael Olise (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Matheus Franca (back), James Tomkins (calf), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (thigh), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Odsonne Edouard (hamstring).

Focus on Nottingham Forest

Forest’s injury list has grown and Moussa Niakhate’s suspension won’t help things. The health of Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates can swing this fixture given Palace’s health struggles.

OUT: Danilo (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (knee), Moussa Niakhate (suspension), Felipe (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (groin), Nicolas Dominguez (groin), Ola Aina (muscular), Ryan Yates (thigh).