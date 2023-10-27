 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

  
Published October 27, 2023 04:20 PM

Tottenham Hotspur can go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table — at least for a day — when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs have not lost in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou, beating Liverpool and Manchester United while also drawing Arsenal. Only a Week 1 draw against Brentford shows other dropped points.

[ MORE: 10 key questions for Week 10 of the Premier League season ]

Palace sits 11th with 12 points following a big 4-0 loss at Newcastle United, and the Eagles need to find firm footing again soon.

Roy Hodgson knows he needs to get his playmakers back, as health has been to slow in arriving to his squad. Eberechi Eze remains out but Matheus Franca is finally available and Michael Olise should soon return as well.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, live score: 0-1

Goalscorers: Joel Ward (53' - OG)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Friday (Oct. 27)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream live on NBCSports.com

Crystal Palace starting lineup

Johnstone — Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell — Ayew, Lerma, Doucoure, Schlupp, Hughes — Edouard

Focus on Crystal Palace

OUT: Eberechi Eze (thigh), James Tomkins (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (thigh)

Tottenham starting lineup

Vicario — Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies — Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison — Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Focus on Tottenham Hotspur

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Destiny Udogie (undisclosed), Ben Davies (knock)