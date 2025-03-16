Eddie Howe ‘emotional, unlike me’ after leading Newcastle to first domestic cup in 70 years

Newcastle United have won a trophy at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 1955, and their first major trophy since 1969 after Eddie Howe led the Magpies to a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday in the League Cup Final.

Howe led Newcastle to the final two seasons ago when they lost to Manchester United, but the Magpies were not denied in his second chance at silverware.

MORE — Newcastle blank Liverpool, win 1st League Cup

Newcastle is guaranteed at least a Conference League slot with this win, though Howe’s men can still qualify for the Champions League or Europa League through the Premier League table.

That’s all an afterthought at the moment as Newcastle have beaten Liverpool for the first time in 18 tries, a fitting end to an even longer wait for silverware.

Eddie Howe reacts after leading Newcastle to first domestic cup in 70 years, first major trophy since 1969

via SkySports.com:

“Emotional, very emotional. It is very unlike me. We knew what was at stake and just wanted to do everyone proud. ... We were desperate to try and win the trophy after so many years of hurt.”

“It had a different feel. We have won the game and everything will be reviewed positively but we prepared well and I was very confident the players would perform.”

“We always make it difficult for ourselves! It was never going to be a 2-0. ... When the goal went in, I thought it was handball. I couldn’t understand how it was given.”

“We wanted to do the football club proud today. We are trying to break new ground and hopefully this is a turning point for us.

“With set plays, we have worked consistently on certain ones for two weeks for this game. Dan [Burn] will be the first to admit, he hasn’t practiced like that! All of the players were magnificent but particularly him. He was a colossus.”

“It feels amazing, one of the best days of all of our careers. To win in front of our supporters and also the people at home.”

Bruno Guimaraes reaction — ‘These fans deserve everything’

from the BBC

“It’s all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history. We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don’t have any words. It’s the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it’s like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it’s one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I’m so emotional today.”