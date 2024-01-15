Egypt vs Ghana: How to watch, live updates, team news

Egypt host Ghana in a massive Group B clash on Thursday as both teams badly need a win to kick-start their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Pharaohs drew 2-2 against 111th-ranked Mozambique with Mohamed Salah scoring a 97th minute penalty to rescue a point for Egypt. Egypt had taken the lead after two minutes through Mostafa Mohamed but fell behind after letting in two goals in three minutes in the second half.

Ghana were stunned by World No. 73 Cape Verde, as Chris Hughton’s side lost 2-1 and the former Brighton manager was confronted by angry fans as the Black Stars got off to an awful start. Ghana went 1-0 down in the first half but Alexander Djiku equalized, however Cape Verde won it in the 92nd minute.

How to watch Egypt vs Ghana, live updates and start time

Kick off: Thursday, 3pm ET (January 18)

TV Channel: beinSports USA

Online: Live updates via FotMob.com

Focus on Egypt, team news

Egypt have an extremely strong spine of their squad with veterans Hegazi, Elneny, Trezeguet and Salah leading the way. Former Benfica coach Rui Vitoria is the Egyptian coach and is under pressure to get a big win in this game after the shock draw against Mozambique.

Focus on Ghana, team news

There are plenty of familiar names in this Ghana squad with Mohammed Salisu, Denis Odoi, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo all starting in their Group B opener. Hughton will likely turn to Andre Ayew, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams in attack in this game as all three started on the bench in the opener.