Erik ten Hag: ‘This has to be turning point’ — Manchester United gets ‘relief’ in comeback win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could’ve used his post-match press conference to revel in the three points collected via comeback in a 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The manager had praise for his men’s mettle, for sure, but Ten Hag instead celebrated only what it could mean for the Red Devils that Scott McTominay came off the bench to bag a brace and give United three points over the Bees.

Ten Hag exhaled the word “relief” when asked what it mean to get the win, and then put the onus on his men to deliver more wins after the international break.

“This has to be the turning point, the reset, in our approach, our attitudes, as a team and as individuals,” Ten Hag said after the game. “From the start of a game you have to believe, the fans believed and kept behind us, we need to match that.”

United moves into ninth place with 12 points, one ahead of Chelsea, and Ten Hag can look to a fixture list with Sheffield United and Fulham sandwiched around a home Manchester derby as a chance to cement an early-season turn-around.

And Scott McTominay can be an example, Ten Hag said, after the boyhood Red Devil aching for playing time delivering the meaningful moments in front of the home crowd.

“Scott came into the game with the right attitude, on the front foot, full of energy,” Ten Hag said. “He was so determined to score that he made the luck. He is Manchester United, he always fights for the badge, for the shirt and the club. He will give his life.

“That attitude has to be for everyone. You have to earn the right to play for the club, the position demands it. That is not always what we have seen in the last few weeks. Every opponent is so motivated to beat us, so we need to be even more motivated, more hungry, more driven.”

