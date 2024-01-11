Everton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton host Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Sunday in an intriguing clash where both of these sleeping giants need the win for very different reasons.

Sean Dyche continues to try and push Everton away from the relegation zone and after initially reacting extremely well to their 10-point deduction, they have regressed in recent weeks and lost three in a row (to Tottenham, Manchester City and Wolves) as they sit just one point above the drop zone ahead of the weekend and could drop into it based on the result of Friday’s Burnley vs Luton game. Still, Everton have shown enough quality this season to suggest they will still stay up despite the points deduction and their home fans at Goodison will create a crackling atmosphere for every single home game between now and the end of the season.

As for Villa, well, Unai Emery’s side sit second in the Premier League table and are just three points off the top with 18 games to go. We are just over halfway into the season but Villa have been consistently excellent for the last 12 months and there’s no reason why they can’t stay up there. They’ve wobbled a little in recent weeks as injuries have started to pile up but they’re so difficult to play against and are a real threat on the counter with Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby leading the charge. Everton found that out the hard way in their 4-0 defeat at Villa Park back at the start of this season.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Sunday, 9am ET (January 14)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Everton, team news

Losing Gueye to AFCON duty and Dwight McNeil to injury are both huge blows, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is essential to the way Dyche wants to play with multiple midfielders flooding forward to support Dominic Calvert-Lewin and they will hope to have Doucoure back soon.

OUT: Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty), Dwight McNeil (ankle), Ashley Young (undisclosed), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring)

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

Tielemans and Torres suffering injuries has been a blow for Emery and he will have to do without Matty Cash for this game too as Villa’s defense is stretched to its limits. Going forward they have so many options and it is all about getting the right balance for Emery.

OUT: Matty Cash (suspension), Lucas Digne (thigh), Robin Olsen (knock), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (ankle), Youri Tielemans (calf)