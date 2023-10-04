Everton vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, start time, team news

Everton looks to get back to winning ways when it welcome winless Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Toffees lost to Luton Town last time out to snap a two-match winning run that propelled them out of the bottom three.

Beating Bournemouth would turn the Luton loss to a blip heading into the international break, and give Everton a positive boost as it prepares for an away Merseyside derby, trip to West Ham, and League Cup Round of 16 tie after the break.

Bournemouth just wants to get a win for Andoni Iraola, having drawn thrice and lost four times in Premier League play this season. The Cherries beat Stoke City in the League Cup third round, and will expect to add at least one PL win to its mark over its next three matches: Everton away, Wolves at home, Burnley at home.

Focus on Everton

The Toffees are getting production from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, and those sort of experienced performers are what Sean Dyche needs at this time. A rich run of flash and form for Dwight McNeil or Vitaliy Mykolenko would be welcomed, but Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Doucoure, and and Amadou Onana are making sure opponents leave Everton matches knowing they’ve played Everton.

OUT: Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin), Andre Gomes (calf)

Focus on Bournemouth

The Cherries are not getting Tyler Adams back soon, and that’s a huge bummer for a team in needs of more stability with and without the ball. Philip Billing can be a force and Marcus Tavernier has taken strides forward, but Bournemouth has so few consistent performers. Dominic Solanke leads the team in goals and goal contributions.

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring setback), Chris Mepham (undisclosed), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Alex Scott (knee), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle)