Top News

LIV Invitational Jeddah
Following Tour’s SSG deal, Norman boasts LIV ‘full steam ahead’
Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1, 2, 3
Molly Seidel Marathon
Molly Seidel withdraws from Olympic Marathon Trials due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhl_240131.jpg
Highlights: Clark breaks records vs. Northwestern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

  
Published February 1, 2024 03:47 AM

Tottenham looks to stay hot and complete a season sweep of Everton when the Premier League returns to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The two sides will kick off the Premier League matchweek with a 7:30am ET kickoff that will see Spurs looking to strengthen its top-four position and Everton aiming to climb out of the bottom three (again).

WATCH EVERTON vs TOTTENHAM LIVE STREAM - LINK

Everton’s season progress has stalled, and goals are the biggest obstacle as finishing stopped them cold against Fulham last time out.

Tottenham has won two of three after beating Brentford 3-2 on Wednesday and drew Man United in the third match of an unbeaten run, and posting back-to-back wins would be nice. That’s especially true considering their 1-2-2 run across their last five league home outings

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty), Dele Alli (groin), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (knock), Ashley Young (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf)

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Heung-min Son (international duty), Yves Bissouma (international duty), Pape Sarr (international duty), Alejo Veliz (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (thigh)