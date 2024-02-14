 Skip navigation
Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

  
Published February 14, 2024 10:05 AM

Fulham are looking to keep the good times rolling when Aston Villa visit Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers have lost just once since New Year’s Eve and are coming off a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth to climb into 12th on the Premier League table, a full eight points clear of relegation danger with a number of winnable games coming up soon in the league.

WATCH FULHAM vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

This one suddenly feels like one of those games, as Villa’s stumbled in a big way. It’s become more difficult to take their top-four hopes seriously as they haven’t beaten anyone of consequence in some time.

There’s plenty of time to rebound, however, and Unai Emery will have his team ready for the stretch run as well as next month’s return of the Europa Conference League.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham focus, team news

Rodrigo Muniz is on fire, scoring his first three goals of the season over the past two games.

OUT: Raul Jimenez (thigh), Issa Diop (hamstring), Kenny Tete (achilles), Calvin Bassey (international duty), Alex Iwobi (international duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty)

Aston Villa focus, team news

Villa hasn’t beaten a team outside the bottom half since their back-to-back wins over Man City and Arsenal, and Emiliano Martinez has oscillated between clean sheets and conceding multiple goals. He could use better from his men at the back.

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Ezri Konsa (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee)