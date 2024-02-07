Fulham vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Bournemouth looks for a season sweep of Fulham when it visits Craven Cottage at 10am ET Saturday.

On one hand, Fulham’s 1W-2D-1L in their last four and have beaten Arsenal in that stretch. On the other hand, the draws were against bottom three sides Everton and Burnley.

The Cherries took the first meeting 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium, a result which also Bournemouth’s last Premier League win. Andoni Iraola’s men lost 3-1 to Spurs and 4-0 versus Liverpool before 1-1 draws with West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Their 27 points are eight clear of the bottom three, and Iraola will know too well that its rise up to 12th on the table has had a lot to do with beating the teams around them on it. Bournemouth has only lost to Man City, Spurs, and Liverpool since the middle of October.

Fulham team news, injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (thigh), Issa Diop (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty), Alex Iwobi (international duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty), Harry Wilson (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (thigh)

Bournemouth team news, injuries

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Hamed Traore (illness), James Hill (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Philip Billing (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Christie (thigh), Enes Unal (international clearance)

