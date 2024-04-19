 Skip navigation
Fulham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 19, 2024 06:52 AM

Liverpool’s sole focus is the Premier League title race, and they’ll look to overcome weary legs and Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Reds could produce a historic comeback on Thursday in the Europa League, beating Atalanta but succumbing to first-leg wounds, and likely now must win their final six Premier League games and hope for stumbles from Manchester City and Arsenal.

WATCH FULHAM vs LIVERPOOL LIVE

Liverpool are two points behind Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal, though the Gunners have a better goal differential by eight.

Sunday’s match is the last of five domestic encounters for Fulham, who max out at 57 points and are eight points behind sixth-place Newcastle and seventh-place Fulham in the race for Europe.

The Cottagers beat West Ham last time out and are capable of anything, good or bad, in as wildly varying of a season as you’ll see from a single club.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Fulham focus, team news

The Cottagers have had standouts in every part of the field, with Rodrigo Muniz up top and Joao Palhinha in the midfield collecting the most headlines.

OUT/QUESTIONABLE: None

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds have had increasingly consistent and strong performances from Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah remains a star in the Liverpool sky. Healthy nearly everywhere now, the only thing that can stop the Reds are themselves and continued wins from City and Arsenal.

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Conor Bradley (ankle)