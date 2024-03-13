Gregg Berhalter announces USMNT roster for Nations League semifinals, final

The United States men’s national team’s A-team is back together and it looks like a powerful bunch that will meet Jamaica next week in a bid to reach a third-straight CONCACAF Nations League Final.

Newly-healthy Tyler Adams joins red-hot Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Yunus Musah in the fold, with Adams perhaps limited as he’s yet to make a Bournemouth starting XI following a long injury lay-off.

The Yanks have won the only two CONCACAF Nations League finals, and will play for a third if they beat Jamaica on Thursday, March 21 in Arlington, Texs. The third place game and final are March 24 in the same city versus either Panama or Mexico.

Miles Robinson and Drake Callender are the only members of the squad who played in January’s friendly

Who was snubbed from the USMNT roster?

There wasn’t room for many new faces, and there won’t be any time soon, but there are still surprises amongst those who did receive an invitation from Berhalter.

Chelsea loanee Gabriel Slonina, Colordo’s Zack Steffen, and Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson all could not overtake Drake Callender for a spot amongst the goalkeepers.

Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United’s Auston Trusty are not amongst Berhalter’s center backs, as Genk’s Mark McKenzie and FC Cincinnati’s Miles Robinson are in the team. Walker Zimmerman is also out.

PSV’s Malik Tillman is crowded out of the strong midfield group, while Kevin Paredes, Brenden Aaronson, Brandon Vazquez, and Jordan Morris are not with the forwards

USMNT roster for Nations League semifinal

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), 11-Josh Sargent (Norwich City), 21-Tim Weah (Juventus)

