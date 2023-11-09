Gregg Berhalter calls up 24 men for USMNT’s Copa America qualification deciders vs Trinidad and Tobago

The leg injury suffered by Christian Pulisic during AC Milan’s UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain will cost the American star his place for the USMNT’s upcoming matches versus Trinidad and Tobago.

The Yanks need to beat Trinidad and Tobago over two legs in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals later this month to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Copa America, which will be held on United States soil from June 20 to July 14.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will host T&T at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas at 9pm ET on Nov. 16 before heading to Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Nov. 20 for a 7pm ET kickoff.

“The objective ahead of us is clear. We want to compete for our third Nations League title and the chance to play in Copa America, and it’s going to take focus and determination to get past Trinidad & Tobago,” Berhalter said. “We have had a core group together for the last two windows in preparation for this opportunity, and we want to finish the year on a strong note and position ourselves to compete in two important competitions next year.”

Only three players from the October window will not be with the team in November: Pulisic, Timothy Weah, and DeJuan Jones , Weah suffered a hamstring injury with Juventus.

Gaga Slonina returns to the squad along with Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, and Paxten Aaronson.

USMNT roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals vs Trinidad and Tobago

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Gaga Slonina (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

