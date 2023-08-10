 Skip navigation
How do penalty kicks and overtime work in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: extra time, rules explained

  
Published August 10, 2023 08:02 AM

With the 2023 Women’s World Cup in full flow in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on how overtime and penalty kicks will work in this tournament is now key.

So many tight games are expected in the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place and final and there has been so much drama already.

Below is everything you need to know about how it will work.

What are the overtime and penalty kick rules at the World Cup?

If a game is tied after 90 minutes of play, there will be a five minute break and then the match will go into overtime where an extra 30 minutes of time will be given. The time will be divided into two 15-minute periods.

If the score is still tied after extra time is given, the two teams will go into a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner. If there is still a tie at the end of the shootout, teams will be given additional rounds of one kick each until the tie is broken.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: July 20 to August 20
Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
Location: Australia and New Zealand
TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)