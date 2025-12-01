How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A few stumbles from Real Madrid and some fantastic displays from Villarreal have La Liga’s title fight a four-side rumble at the moment, and Barcelona will look to keep Atletico Madrid from the throne room on Tuesday.

The sparking and redone Camp Nou is the venue as Hansi Flick’s reigning champs enter with 34 points, one more than Real, two more than Villarreal, and three more than their visitors.

Barca lost two-in-three La Liga matches in October, but have won four-straight in goal-happy fashion since their Clasico loss at Real Madrid. The Blaugranas’ 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday gives them a 14-4 combined goal line during that win streak.

Diego Simeone has Atleti humming as they arrive in Catalonia seeking a seventh-straight La Liga win and the expansion of their unbeaten league run to 14 games; Atleti haven’t lost since a surprising loss to Espanyol in Week 1.

That said, that makes them winless in Catalonia so far this season. Hmmm....

Coincidences aside, Atleti’s success isn’t a big surprise. Julian Alvarez trails only Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal in goal contributions this La Liga season, while no one’s allowing fewer chances nor goals than Simeone’s men. They are thriving in open play and can succeed out of multiple formations.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Camp Nou

TV Channel: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo TV

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Fermin Lopez (calf), Gavi (meniscus), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Ronaldo Araujo (suspension)

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Marcos Llorente (hamstring), Robin Le Normand (knee), Ilias Kostis (knee)

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction

La Liga has a way of defying storylines. That may make you think Atleti are due for a loss — and maybe they are — but Real Madrid’s three-straight draws in league play opened the door for Barca to seize control of the title race and that’s exactly why we could see a stumble out of the Blaugranas. Of course that’s a relative stumble, as a visit from Atleti is always a challenge. That said, Barca’s third-straight game back at the Camp Nou after its long renovation will be its loudest din yet. Barcelona 2-2 Atletico Madrid.