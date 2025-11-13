How to watch Brazil vs Senegal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil face Senegal in London on Saturday in an intriguing friendly as they continue to build up to the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

Ancelotti has turned the Selecao around since taking charge in the summer, pushing them over the line in World Cup qualifying and making them much better defensively as well as giving fresh belief to their incredibly talented attackers. Brazil clearly have the talent but Ancelotti has provided calmness and structure which means they should be among the favorites to go all the way in the World Cup next summer.

Senegal are looking really good ahead of the World Cup next summer too, as Pape Thiaw guided them through an impressive qualifying campaign as they didn’t lose a game and conceded just four times across 10 games. Thiaw has won 10 of his 12 games in charge of Senegal and is yet to taste defeat after replacing the hugely successful Aliou Cisse. Senegal have a lovely balance of youth and experience and are among the favorites to win the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off next month in Morocco.

Brazil team news, focus

The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have starred in recent friendly wins, while Chelsea teenager Estevao is a huge talent and all three are perfect for the way Ancelotti likes to play. Defensively and in midfield Ancelotti has an experienced, solid core with Arsenal’s Gabriel, Manchester United’s Casemiro and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes a great base to build around. Add in Ancelotti’s close connection with several Brazilian stars he’s coached at club level before and things are looking very settled for the five-time World Cup champions, who could also welcome back Neymar before the World Cup as he continues to work back to full fitness.

Senegal team news, focus

Captain Sadio Mane is still going strong in attack, while Senegal have an extremely experienced team and next summer they will look to build on their run to the World Cup last 16 in 2022. There are also plenty of promising youngsters such as Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Pape Matar Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye as Senegal continue to produce top talent. Senegal beat England in a friendly back in June and will be full of confidence facing Brazil.

Brazil vs Senegal prediction

This has all of the hallmarks of being a brilliant game as both teams have superb attacking talents and will look to show off. Brazil 4-2 Senegal.