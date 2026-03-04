 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published March 4, 2026 08:19 AM

Arsenal seek a third-straight win and another positive step toward the Premier League title when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have rebounded from a pair of surprising away draw to post back-to-back wins over Spurs and Chelsea and are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League games. The Gunners lead second-place Man City by five points but have played one more game than their chasers.

WATCH Brighton v Arsenal

Brighton seek a third-straight win of their own and Fabian Hurzeler would love to see his Seagulls dodge a season sweep by the Gunners to pull further up the table.

It would also put more distance between Brighton and a two-month slump that saw them spin from seventh all the way down to 14th. Now back into 12th place, Brighton cannot avoid many more losses if they are to reclaim status as a potential European qualifier. Seventh place is seven clear of the Seagulls following a midweek draw for Brentford.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Arsenal check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton and Hove

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Online via Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Mikel Merino (ankle), Ben White (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (knock), Kai Havertz (thigh), Declan Rice (thigh)

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

There are questions in Arsenal’s midfield with Declan Rice laboring through the Chelsea game and Martin Odegaard not at 100% but Brighton has also been without Yasin Ayari and may again miss his contributions on Wednesday. The question isn’t whether Brighton can hang with Arsenal but if they can score enough goals to win. Brighton 1-2 Arsenal.