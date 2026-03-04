Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after slim win at Brighton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis opening ceremony Preview.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis opening ceremony Preview.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after slim win at Brighton

  
Published March 4, 2026 04:29 PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta checked off another win on his team’s hopeful path to the Premier League title with a tight 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The win coupled with Man City’s wobble against Nottingham Forest has increased faith in Arsenal’s hopes of a first Premier League title in 20 years.

MORE — Brighton v Arsenal recap, analysis, video highlights

Bukayo Saka’s goal was the lone marker on a day the Gunners were out-attempted by nearly double but still found a way to win.

Goalkeeper David Raya was spared blushes on an early gaffe and made amends with a strong performance the rest of the way.

So how did Arteta view Arsenal’s latest collection of three points?

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after slim win at Brighton

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks from the Amex Stadium.

Gabriel Magalhaes reaction — On win, clearance, Bukayo Saka

Tough game? “We know what game we want to play but here is a very tough place to come and play well. The important thing is the way we compete and to get the clean sheet and three points. Very happy but need to rest now because we go ahead.”

On his second-minute clearance after David Raya’s error: “When I saw the player was free I didn’t have time to jump to him so I stepped up and needed to cover the goal. I think it was a magic moment.”

How good was Bukayo Saka? “Very happy for him. He’s a tough guy. Today is 300 games and he’s still young, got a lot of games.”

Brighton really piled players forward. How difficult was it? “We need to concentrate on every ball and at the end they put every player in the front. We needed to defend well but I think we did well. We are so happy to keep the clean sheet and get the three points.”