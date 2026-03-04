Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta checked off another win on his team’s hopeful path to the Premier League title with a tight 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The win coupled with Man City’s wobble against Nottingham Forest has increased faith in Arsenal’s hopes of a first Premier League title in 20 years.

Bukayo Saka’s goal was the lone marker on a day the Gunners were out-attempted by nearly double but still found a way to win.

Goalkeeper David Raya was spared blushes on an early gaffe and made amends with a strong performance the rest of the way.

So how did Arteta view Arsenal’s latest collection of three points?

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after slim win at Brighton

Gabriel Magalhaes reaction — On win, clearance, Bukayo Saka

Tough game? “We know what game we want to play but here is a very tough place to come and play well. The important thing is the way we compete and to get the clean sheet and three points. Very happy but need to rest now because we go ahead.”

On his second-minute clearance after David Raya’s error: “When I saw the player was free I didn’t have time to jump to him so I stepped up and needed to cover the goal. I think it was a magic moment.”

How good was Bukayo Saka? “Very happy for him. He’s a tough guy. Today is 300 games and he’s still young, got a lot of games.”

Brighton really piled players forward. How difficult was it? “We need to concentrate on every ball and at the end they put every player in the front. We needed to defend well but I think we did well. We are so happy to keep the clean sheet and get the three points.”