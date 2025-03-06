 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 6, 2025 07:51 AM

Two European hopefuls meet on Saturday as in-form Brighton and Fulham lock horns at the Amex Stadium.

WATCH – Brighton v Fulham

Both of these teams have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and both are in the hunt for European qualification after having fine campaigns. Young coach Fabian Hurzeler has really seen his Brighton side kick on in recent weeks with five-straight wins in all competitions following their 7-0 hammering at Nottingham Forest in early February. They’re now within touching distance of the top four and their forwards of Mitoma, Welbeck, Rutter, Joao Pedro and Minteh are so dangerous.

Fulham have been solid all season long under Marco Silva and are just one point behind Brighton in the table going into this game. Nobody really expected this from the Cottagers this season but they used the Joao Palhinha money extremely well and their squad is so much stronger this season as Silva has plenty of attacking and midfield options. Bernd Leno was their hero in goal in the FA Cup last 16 penalty kick shootout win at Manchester United last time out.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (March 8)
Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (suspension), Lewis Dunk (abdominal), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Joel Veltman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Matthew O’Riley (illness), Kaoru Mitoma (knee)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (ankle)

Brighton vs Fulham prediction

This feels like both teams will be wary of the other on the counter, so it could be a little cagier to start. But if there’s an early goal, huge gaps will open up. Go for a draw. Brighton 2-2 Fulham.