How to watch Burnley vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Burnley are running out of time to escape the bottom three and relegation to the Championship, and in-form Brighton are not an easy visitor to Turf Moor for Saturday’s Week 32 match.

The Clarets open the weekend 10 points back of safety with just 21 left to gain, though they have three still-not-safe teams on their fixture list in Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Wolves.

WATCH — Burnley v Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton are working toward bigger goals up the table after winning four of their last five games including recent back-to-back triumphs over Sunderland and Liverpool.

The Seagulls’ 43 points have them 10th on the table and within a win of seventh-place Brentford and eighth-place Everton. Their plus-4 goal differential is seventh best in the division and puts them in a fine position if they can handle their business and maybe even hammer out a multi-goal win in matches like this affair in Lancashire.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Brighton live, stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Laurent (suspension), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

Burnley vs Brighton prediction

A win here for the hosts would reignite hope of a still far-off safety run, as Burnley have managed just two points from their last five matches since a thrilling win at Crystal Palace. The Seagulls have been unlucky in front of goal but have got the rub of the green in their own end this season. Scoring against Burnley, however, hasn’t been a problem for many this season, and the Clarets have only been a little better at home than away. Burnley 0-2 Brighton.