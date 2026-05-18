How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The equation for Tottenham Hotspur for their game at Chelsea on Tuesday is simple: win and they will be in the Premier League next season.

WATCH — Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Following West Ham’s defeat at Newcastle on Sunday, Spurs know what they have to do in their final two games of the season. Getting two points from those two games will guarantee safety, while just a point from those two games is also very likely to keep them up as their goal difference is vastly superior to West Ham’s (Spurs are on -9, with West Ham on -22). Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs are four games unbeaten and drew 1-1 at home against Leeds last Monday to edge closer to safety.

But Chelsea, who can still qualify for Europe, would love to beat their bitter rivals and force them to go into the final day of the season with their Premier League status still up in the air. Interim boss Calum McFarlane had Chelsea well-organized but they lost 1-0 in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at the weekend, and they need to beat Spurs to go into the final day of the season with a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe. With Xabi Alonso named as their new manager from July 1, there should be renewed optimism at Chelsea and they will want to end this poor run on a high.

For everything you need for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, read on below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday (May 19)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Jesse Derry remain out, while McFarlane will likely make a few tweaks from the team which started against Man City. We should probably expect Chelsea to go back to a back four and Pedro Neto to come in to start out wide in a more attacking lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs’ injury problems have been well documented with Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke all out. Spurs will likely go with the same starting lineup they had against Leeds and they now have the likes of James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Sarr, Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence to bring off the bench. That should help them as they try to grab at least a point.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs have won just one of their last 35 away league games at Chelsea, but they do look more solid and a draw which basically secures their safety feels very likely. Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.