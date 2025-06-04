 Skip navigation
How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 4, 2025 12:49 AM

Brazil can clinch their place at the 2026 World Cup this week, beginning with a tricky trip to Ecuador to face the current 2nd-place side in CONMEBOL qualifying on Thursday (7 pm ET)

MORE — Latest scores, table in South America World Cup qualifying

Carlo Ancelotti was appointed new Brazil boss last week and is set to make his international managerial debut after 30 years at the top of the club game. Dorival Junior was fired after the 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Lionel Messi-less Argentina back in March. With just one win from their last four qualifiers, Brazil (21 points) sit 4th with four games left to play. Captain Marquinhos is fresh off winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG over the weekend and believes his club side can be the model for the five-time world champions under Ancelotti. “PSG was a demonstration [that every little detail counts], with all the players giving their all to become champions. It’s no different here, despite the results. All it takes is for everything to fit within the philosophy and for the coach to be clear about what he wants.”

Ecuador (23 points), meanwhile, are on the verge of qualifying a World Cup berth for the fifth time (all since 2002). 35-year-old Enner Valencia, who has enjoyed prolific goal-scoring spells in Mexico, Turkey and now Brazil since leaving England in 2017, is leading the way once again with five goals so far in qualifying (2nd-most, behind Messi and Luis Diaz). The Internacional striker is currently dealing with a thigh injury ahead of Thursday’s meeting in the capital of Guayaquil.

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7 pm ET Thursday (June 5)
Venue: Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo — Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador team news, focus

OUT: Leonardo Campana (hamstring), Gonzalo Plata (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Enner Valencia (thigh)

Brazil team news, focus

OUT: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL)

Ecuador vs Brazil prediction

There is little doubt that Brazil will score goals (is there ever?), but Ancelotti must fix the defensive issues between now and next summer, and it might be a little rocky early on. Ecuador 2-3 Brazil.