How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool head to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday for what has become a huge clash in the UEFA Champions League. And their season.

After suffering four-straight defeats in all competitions, including a damaging 2-1 defeat at home to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, all is not well with the reigning Premier League champions. Is it as bad as results suggest? Probably not. But Slot still has to sort out issues with the defensive balance of his team being off, new signings struggling to settle in and Mohamed Salah looking sluggish and lacking in confidence. That’s a lot to sort out whilst you have big games coming up every three days.

Eintracht Frankfurt will look to feed off Liverpool’s chaotic few weeks and they are a brilliant unpredictable team and love to embrace the chaos. Dino Toppmueller’s side are the great entertainers in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 goals and conceding 18 in their opening seven games of the season as they’ve already won 6-4 and lost 4-3, with an average of 5.2 goals scored in their league games. Frankfurt hammered Galatasaray 5-1 in their opening Champions League game this season but were hammered 5-1 at Atletico Madrid last time out to underline their topsy-turvy start to the season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (October 22)

Venue: Waldstadion — Frankfurt

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt team news, focus

Frankfurt have become one of the best producers of top forwards in recent years with Omar Marmoush, Randal Kolo Muani and most recently Hugo Ekitike being nurtured and sold on for huge profits. The Eagles now have Jonathan Burkardt as their main attacking threat, while Ristu Doan and Mario Gotze provide plenty of experience in attack. We should probably expect Frankfurt to start in a 4-5-1 formation but as soon as they get the ball they will look to spring counters and push forward quickly.

Liverpool team news, focus

It will be extremely telling to see what changes Slot makes to this Liverpool side following their recent struggles. Will Salah be given a rest given his struggles? There are plenty of decisions for Slot to ponder, while influential holding midfielder Ryan Gravenberch did not train ahead of the game after picking up an ankle injury against Manchester United. That means Wataru Endo could come in as the holder in midfield, while Curtis Jones could start in central midfield too as Alexis Mac Allister has struggled for form.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool prediction

This has the potential to be utterly chaotic and that is exactly what Frankfurt want. Liverpool will try to keep it calm but they have struggled to stop counters all season long. Expect goals galore and Liverpool’s stars to shine off the bench. Eintracht Frankfurt 2-4 Liverpool.