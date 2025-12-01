 Skip navigation
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live: Stream link, TV channel, score

  
Published December 1, 2025 12:01 PM

Fenerbahce host Galatasaray on Monday in a huge game between the Istanbul giants.

Galatasaray sit top of the Turkish Super Lig but only have a one-point lead over their bitter rivals Fenerbahce who sit in second place in the table.

This is one of the biggest rivalries in the world and in recent years they haven’t been this close in the table with Gala dominating. The fact they are so close this season is only adding to the excitement.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray score: 0-0

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12pm ET Monday (December 1)
Venue: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium — Istanbul, Turkiye
TV Channel/Streaming: beIN Sports USA