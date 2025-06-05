How to watch France vs Spain live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A place in the UEFA Nations League final is on the line on Thursday (3 pm ET) when France and Spain, winners of the last two Nations League titles, clash in semifinal no. 2 in Stuttgart, Germany.

The winner will face Portugal, the only other nation with a Nations League trophy to their name, in the final at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday (2:45 pm ET). Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 68th-minute winner as Portugal came back from a goal behind to beat Germany in Munich on Wednesday. Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019, followed by France in 2021 and Spain in 2023.

As many as six recently crowned European (club) champions could see the field on Thursday, with five Paris Saint-Germain players in Didier Deschamps’ France squad and one, Fabian Ruiz, expected to start for Spain. The last six days, since PSG thrashed Inter Milan in the final on Saturday and paraded the Champions League trophy from the Champs Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, must have been an incredible whirlwind for the likes of Ousmane Dembele, birthday boy (on Tuesday) Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola — now likely to be used as second-half substitutes in another European semifinal.

Even more interesting is the situation surrounding Lucas Hernandez, who started just four of 14 games for PSG from April onward but could be thrust into the starting XI against Spain with William Saliba not in the squad due to a hamstring injury. Hernandez played just 372 of 1,260 minutes down the stretch and only came on in the final once PSG were 4-0 ahead, now he’s going to find himself one-on-one with 17-year-old future (current?) best player in the world Lamine Yamal, who was downright brilliant in the Champions League knockouts for Barcelona and put up 18 goals, 16 assists in all competitions — again, at the age of 17.

How to watch France vs Spain live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Thursday (June 5)

Venue: MHPArena — Stuttgart, Germany

How to watch, TV channel: FS1

France team news, focus

OUT: William Saliba (hamstring - not in squad), Jules Kounde (hamstring - not in squad), Eduardo Camavinga (knee - not in squad)

Spain team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (knee - not in squad), Ferran Torres (appendicitis - not in squad), Dani Carvajal (torn ACL - not in squad), Aymeric Laporte (not in squad), Pau Torres (not in squad)

France vs Spain prediction

France will struggle with the athleticism and pressure of Spain’s midfield, which could spell a long day for the unfamiliar partnership of Hernandez and Ibrahima Konate. France 2-4 Spain.