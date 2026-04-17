How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is it, folks, the game which should decide the Premier League champion takes place on Sunday as red-hot Manchester City host stone cold Arsenal.

WATCH — Manchester City v Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s City have been surging in recent weeks as they beat Arsenal in the League Cup final, are nine Premier League games unbeaten and are now six points behind league leaders Arsenal heading into this game and have a game in hand at Burnley on Wednesday. Soon City could be level on points and even ahead of Arsenal on goal difference as Guardiola’s side have hit their best form of the season at the perfect time. Just like they usually do. They won 3-0 at Chelsea last weekend and it could have been more as Guardiola has a settled, confident team and his front four is flowing magnificently. City are usually exceptional in April and May and that trend has continued.

Arsenal can feel City’s breath on their neck and Mikel Arteta’s side lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth last weekend and are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since December 2023. Arsenal look nervous and have run out of steam as they’ve won just one of their last five games in all competitions. They have reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals where they will face Atletico Madrid over two legs but that will further stretch their injury-hit squad and impact their title race over the next few weeks. They will surely play for a draw at City and hope for the best from set pieces and counters at the other end.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (April 19)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — East Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

Ruben Dias is out but Nico O’Reilly is fit to play which is a big boost. City have a very settled team with Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi forming a great partnership at center back. Veterans Rodri and Bernardo Silva are key in midfield with their ability to win, keep the ball and dictate the tempo of the game vital to feeding the front four. That quartet have been sublime with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku causing havoc and then there’s Erling Haaland up top who looks hungry to deliver in the big moment and will relish the scrap with Arsenal’s physical center backs.

Arsenal team news, focus

Bukayo Saka is out injured who is a huge blow as he’s been sorely missed in recent games. Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori are injury doubts too, while Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are definitely out. All of that means that Cristhian Mosquera is likely to start at right back with Piero Hincapie at left back. The trio of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze will start in midfield and the latter could provide the key to getting Arsenal away on the counter and keeping hold of the ball. Leandro Trossard could start on the right if teenager Max Dowman isn’t handed the spot on the right if Saka and Madueke aren’t fit to go, while Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz will start up top and Gabriel Martinelli will likely be on the left for his defensive abilities.

Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction

This is going to be an intriguing tactical clash and City will dominate from the start with Arsenal trying to be stodgy and hit them on the counter. But in-form City will have too much for Arsenal and will take a huge step towards going top of the table soon. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal.