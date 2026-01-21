How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Reeling Manchester City seek to halt their withering season hopes — or at least slow them — when they welcome improved 20th-place Wolves the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League powers have taken just three points from their last four league fixtures — all draws — and left Norway with nothing following a 3-1 midweek loss at Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.

WATCH — Manchester City v Wolves

City are now seven points back of Premier League leaders Arsenal despite the Gunners twice drawing during the last four games.

As for Wolves, they are unbeaten in four matches with three draws and a win to claim 75% of their meager season points haul (8).

Wins need to come soon, but draws with Manchester United and Newcastle aren’t to be laughed off. Winning at City would be a stunner, but maybe — just maybe — this is the right time to visit a weary, injured group.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico Gonzalez (undisclosed), Matheus Nunes (illness), Savinho (unspecified)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tawanda Chirewa (illness)

Manchester City vs Wolves prediction

Surely not, right? Pep Guardiola’s team may not be near their average, but even their subpar can be enough at home with their pride on the line. Man City 2-0 Wolves.