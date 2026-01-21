How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Reeling Manchester City seek to halt their withering season hopes — or at least slow them — when they welcome improved 20th-place Wolves the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The Premier League powers have taken just three points from their last four league fixtures — all draws — and left Norway with nothing following a 3-1 midweek loss at Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.
WATCH — Manchester City v Wolves
City are now seven points back of Premier League leaders Arsenal despite the Gunners twice drawing during the last four games.
As for Wolves, they are unbeaten in four matches with three draws and a win to claim 75% of their meager season points haul (8).
Wins need to come soon, but draws with Manchester United and Newcastle aren’t to be laughed off. Winning at City would be a stunner, but maybe — just maybe — this is the right time to visit a weary, injured group.
For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Manchester City team news, focus
OUT: Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico Gonzalez (undisclosed), Matheus Nunes (illness), Savinho (unspecified)
Wolves team news, focus
OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tawanda Chirewa (illness)
Manchester City vs Wolves prediction
Surely not, right? Pep Guardiola’s team may not be near their average, but even their subpar can be enough at home with their pride on the line. Man City 2-0 Wolves.