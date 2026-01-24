Pep Guardiola made some changes to Manchester City’s XI and the result was a convincing 2-0 win over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Marc Guehi made his City debut in impressive style at the back of City’s lineup, while Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo delivered the goals in Manchester.

MORE — Man City v Wolves recap, video highlights

Guehi and Rodri were imperious in the middle for City, racking up over 100 touches each before Wolves had a player breach the 60-touch mark.

It was an expected but also required win for City, who had claimed just three points from their past four Premier League games and also lost away to Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League at midweek.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss on Marc Guehi debut, comfortable win over Wolves

Happy with the performance after a rough week? “We had to break two defeats against a team that was unbeaten the last 4-5. Yeah, pretty pleased.”

Good to see Omar Marmoush score in a long-awaited start: “I’m happy with Omar’s energy and movement. He did it.”

Marc Guehi played so well: “Really good. With Marc, you see, the captain of Crystal Palace has to be something special. Really pleased for him. I know he’s so demanding and the demand for ourselves is to be better.”

On Semenyo and Guehi adapting so quickly: “They are good players who are so quick to understand the game.”

Marc Guehi reaction on his Man City debut, working with Guardiola

Thoughts on the game: “I really enjoyed it today, coming into a side with so much experience, so many top players. Everyone’s been so welcoming. It’s a good start but still a lot of learning to do.”

“It’s been great since I’ve come to the club. The fans, the staff, the players, couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Happy to finally have future settled? “It’s been a long road to be honest. I wouldn’t say a few months, it felt like a few years. Every few moments I look up and I see my face. I’m glad I have good people around me and come from a great club like Crystal Palace who protected me.”

What’s been the biggest thing you’ve noticed since arriving? “The attention to detail. Coming from a club where the manager’s attention to detail was fantastic but here’s its gone up a level, trying to chase down Arsenal. Every training session, every recovery is geared toward winning.”