How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
The Players power rankings: Top 20 plus five sleepers at TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina

ACC Tournament - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs Georgia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum
nbc_pft_broncos_250312.jpg
Greenlaw, Hufanga to up intensity of DEN’s defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
The Players power rankings: Top 20 plus five sleepers at TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina

ACC Tournament - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs Georgia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum
nbc_pft_broncos_250312.jpg
Greenlaw, Hufanga to up intensity of DEN’s defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:34 AM

Manchester United can give Ruben Amorim a notable victory by advancing in the Europa League with a home win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The tie is level at 1-1 after the Red Devils failed to hold onto a lead in Spain. Joshua Zirkzee gave United an early advantage but a penalty allowed Real Sociedad to keep level terms after 90 minutes.

United are yet to lose in their Europa League run and a win here would move Amorim and his men closer to a final. They’ve not lost in regulation over their last five games, drawing the first leg as well as Premier League ties with Everton and Arsenal. The Red Devils lost to Fulham in penalties after a 1-1 fifth-round FA Cup match at Old Trafford, too.

La Real are on a four-match winless run including the first leg as well as a Copa del Rey first leg loss to Real Madrid and La Liga losses to Barcelona and Sevilla.

Ex-West Ham man Nayef Aguerd has been strong for West Ham’s back line, while midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one of the best in the world. There’s talent in the attack but results haven’t followed Orri Oskarson, Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, and crew.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Thursday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Jonny Evans (lower back), Luke Shaw (foot), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Leny Yoro (foot), Mason Mount (thigh), Harry Maguire (lower back), Manuel Ugarte (small issue)

Real Sociedad team news, focus

OUT: Luka Sucic (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Arsen Zakharyan (thigh), Alvaro Odriozola (muscular), Jon Aramburu (unspecified), Jon Pacheco (muscular)

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction

Real Sociedad have the talent to pull this off, as their defending has been pretty decent this season and United have been unreliable in the attacking third. Bruno Fernandes versus Martin Zubamendi is the highlight of a midfield battle which should go a long way toward determining the winner. Level terms feel likely over 90 and maybe even 120 minutes. Manchester United 1-1 (5-4 pens) Real Sociedad.