How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United can give Ruben Amorim a notable victory by advancing in the Europa League with a home win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The tie is level at 1-1 after the Red Devils failed to hold onto a lead in Spain. Joshua Zirkzee gave United an early advantage but a penalty allowed Real Sociedad to keep level terms after 90 minutes.

United are yet to lose in their Europa League run and a win here would move Amorim and his men closer to a final. They’ve not lost in regulation over their last five games, drawing the first leg as well as Premier League ties with Everton and Arsenal. The Red Devils lost to Fulham in penalties after a 1-1 fifth-round FA Cup match at Old Trafford, too.

La Real are on a four-match winless run including the first leg as well as a Copa del Rey first leg loss to Real Madrid and La Liga losses to Barcelona and Sevilla.

Ex-West Ham man Nayef Aguerd has been strong for West Ham’s back line, while midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one of the best in the world. There’s talent in the attack but results haven’t followed Orri Oskarson, Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, and crew.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Thursday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Jonny Evans (lower back), Luke Shaw (foot), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Leny Yoro (foot), Mason Mount (thigh), Harry Maguire (lower back), Manuel Ugarte (small issue)

Real Sociedad team news, focus

OUT: Luka Sucic (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Arsen Zakharyan (thigh), Alvaro Odriozola (muscular), Jon Aramburu (unspecified), Jon Pacheco (muscular)

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction

Real Sociedad have the talent to pull this off, as their defending has been pretty decent this season and United have been unreliable in the attacking third. Bruno Fernandes versus Martin Zubamendi is the highlight of a midfield battle which should go a long way toward determining the winner. Level terms feel likely over 90 and maybe even 120 minutes. Manchester United 1-1 (5-4 pens) Real Sociedad.