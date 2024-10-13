 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_stage1_241013.jpg
Larson wins at Charlotte Roval; Tyler Reddick makes big rally from crash to advance over Logano
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Four
2024 Shriners Children’s Open, BMW Ladies, St. Andrews Collegiate: How to watch, TV times, live streams
2024 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon

nbc_nas_elliott_241013.jpg
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
nbc_nas_postanalysis_241013.jpg
Charlotte Roval produced ‘outstanding comebacks’
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_241012.jpg
Hurts points to ‘signs of complementary football’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Larson wins at Charlotte Roval; Tyler Reddick makes big rally from crash to advance over Logano
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Four
2024 Shriners Children's Open, BMW Ladies, St. Andrews Collegiate: How to watch, TV times, live streams
2024 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women's marathon world record at Chicago Marathon

nbc_nas_elliott_241013.jpg
Elliott proud of his team's effort at the Roval
nbc_nas_postanalysis_241013.jpg
Charlotte Roval produced 'outstanding comebacks'
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_241012.jpg
Hurts points to 'signs of complementary football'

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
How to watch Mexico vs USMNT live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 13, 2024 06:39 PM

Mauricio Pochettino is set to dive even deeper into the USMNT player pool on Tuesday (10:30 pm ET), when he gets his first taste of the USA vs Mexico rivalry south of the border.

[ RECAP: USMNT 2-0 Panama: USA perfect in the Pochettino era | Player ratings ]

Upon beating Panama 2-0 in his debut as USMNT head coach on Saturday, Pochettino promptly released five players, including Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, to return to their clubs. Pulisic’s departure is for load management after already racking up more than 700 minutes for AC Milan on the still-young season. With 6 goals and 2 assists in 9 games, it’s little wonder that Pulisic is feeling a bit of strain. McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen and Marlon Fossey were all set to be unavailable to face Mexico with minor injuries.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Pochettino’s USMNT debut ]

The question is now: Can they create enough chances with Pulisic out of the team, when so much of what they did well in the final third against Panama ran right through the 26-year-old superstar? Yunus Musah will likely be deployed as a wide player — a tactical tweak he relished, hailing Pochettino on Saturday — with Brenden Aaronson moving to the left wing in Pulisic’s absence. This will be a low-volume game for the USMNT, meaning they will have no choice but to make the most of any sight of goal as well as set pieces.

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter lands next coaching gig ]

How to watch USMNT vs Panama live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 10:30 pm ET Tuesday (October 15)
Venue: Estadio Akron in Jalisco, Guadalajara
How to watch: TNT, Max

USMNT team news, focus

The USMNT effectively played in a 3-4-3 formation against Panama, with Musah providing width on the right, Joe Scally playing a wider center back role behind him and Antonee Robinson given even more license to roam (if you can believe that) on the left. It worked against an overmatched Panama side, but would probably put the back-three of Scally, Tim Ream and Mark McKenzie under more pressure than they’re ready to face after two or three training sessions with the new boss. It’ll likely be a rigid 4-3-3 that gets numbers behind the ball out of possession and looks to build up slowly in attack.

Mexico team news, focus

Mexico played La Liga side Valencia to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, with Alexis Vega and Ozziel Herrera getting on the scoresheet. A number of first-teamers, including Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez, were rested for the first game this window, meaning they will likely be fully fit and back in the lineup on Tuesday. El Tri are without stalwarts Jesus Gallardo and Uriel Antuna this week.

Mexico vs USMNT prediction

This will not be a beautiful game of football — anything but, probably. The USMNT’s injury crisis is such that the uglier the game is, the better their chances of getting a positive result. Shoe, meet other foot. Mexico 0-0 USA.