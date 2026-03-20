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How to watch Newcastle vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 20, 2026 07:17 AM

Sunderland look for a stunning derby sweep of Newcastle United when they visit St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The Black Cats are just 1W-1D-4L in their last six Premier League matches and will see this match as a prime opportunity to snap out of their doldrums and cement this return to the top flight as an unassailable success.

WATCH Newcastle v Sunderland

Newcastle will be primed for the Tyne-Wear derby but the variables are plenty for Eddie Howe’s men, who exited the UEFA Champions League at midweek by seeing a 2-2 first-half scoreline turn into a 7-2 loss by the final whistle.

The Magpies remain without key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as well as young star Lewis Miley, and could also be without another midfield star in Sandro Tonali. Howe’s men have won back-to-back impressive Premier League displays against Manchester United and Chelsea but a second loss of the season to their heated rivals Sunderland would cast a pall on the Toon Army.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8am ET Sunday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Sandro Tonali (groin)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Nordi Mukiele (calf), Robin Roefs (thigh), Enzo Le Fee (unspecified), Daniel Ballard (thigh), Wilson Isidor (unspecified)

Newcastle vs Sunderland prediction

Newcastle’s midfield situation is a serious issue and will level the playing field a bit, but Sunderland have some serious players who may not be available or at 100% in the cases of Nordi Mukiele and Robin Roefs. This could well turn out to be a stalemate given Newcastle’s midweek but the Dan Burn, Joelinton, Lewis Hall, and Anthony Gordon are among the Magpies who will be anxious to put their stamp on this rivalry. Newcastle 2-0 Sunderland.