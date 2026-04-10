How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, updates, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa on Sunday at the City Ground in what’s a big day at both ends of the table.

Forest and Villa are alive for UEFA Europa League glory this season but their domestic goals are drastically different heading into the final seven games of the season.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Forest drew their UEL quarterfinal first leg at Porto on Thursday while Aston Villa took a convincing 3-1 win from their first leg in Bologna.

The Tricky Trees are just three points clear of the drop zone and are living with the distinct possibility of qualifying for the Champions League with a UEL win and dipping into the second tier at home.

Villa would welcome a place in the Champions League regardless of their status in the UEL, and their fourth-place standing gives them the chance to qualify for a UCL return before this season’s European final.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jair Cunha (ankle)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (shoulder)

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa prediction

Both managers have tournament savvy and should be able to get around the Thursday congestion. The desperation of the home crowd will be fuel for the Tricky Trees, and they’ll take something here as Chris Wood returns to the PL. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa.