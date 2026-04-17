How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest reached the Europa League semifinals in midweek but now they must focus on a huge Premier League game in their scrap to stay in the top-flight as they host struggling Burnley on Sunday.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Vitor Pereira’s side beat FC Porto 1-0 on Thursday (2-1 on aggregate) to reach the semifinals of the Europa League where they will face Midlands rivals Aston Villa (they drew 1-1 at home against Villa last weekend). But in the league they sit just a few points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend and their main aim is to stay in the top-flight, even amid the lure of European glory and a spot in the Champions League.

Burnley will be relegated soon as Scott Parker’s side have had a really tough season back in the Premier League as their status as a yo-yo club continues to frustrate their fans. Burnley lost 2-0 against Brighton last weekend and if other results go against them, they could be relegated as soon as Wednesday when they host Manchester City.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 19)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Chris Wood is finally back from injury for the final few weeks of the season and that will ease the pressure on Igor Jesus up top. Morgan Gibbs-White has been putting in some great displays but Callum Hudson-Odoi was injured in the midweek win against Porto which is a blow. Murillo and Elliot Anderson should be fit to feature and Forest will keep it tight at the back and will whip in plenty of crosses and press Burnley high early.

Burnley team news, focus

Parker’s side are playing for pride and they never truly give up, but there has just been a lack of quality in the final third in key moments all season long. Burnley are missing Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Hannibal, Connor Roberts, Josh Laurent and Jordan Beyer through injury, while Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley prediction

This is a must-win game for Forest in their hopes of staying in the Premier League and boosted by their big midweek win, they will get over the line. Nottingham Forest 2-0 Burnley.