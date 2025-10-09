How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live: El Clasico stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Real Madrid want to create some breathing room in La Liga’s title fight when Barcelona visit the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26 for this season’s first Clasico.

Real started La Liga’s season with a two-point edge over Barcelona heading into Week 9, and also seek revenge on Barcelona after a historically-poor run of Clasicos last season.

Barca swept the league Clasicos last season with a 4-0 win in Madrid and a 4-3 thriller at home. The big-goal affairs weren’t contained in La Liga, as Barca won a 3-2 Copa del Rey final in Seville after blasting Real 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Both teams have found blips in their early season, as Real lost a seven-goal Madrid derby and Barca were clobbered by Sevilla leading into the October international break.

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Barcelona, check out PST’s El Clasico live blog coverage below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, El Clasico stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:15am ET Sunday, October 26

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — Madrid, Spain

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Real Madrid team news, focus

Kylian Mbappe is on fire with La Liga’s best goal haul so far — nine goals. Vinicius Junior is playing his part with five goals and four assists, while Arda Guler has made his mark and Eder Militao is impressing at the back since his return from a long-term injury.

Barcelona team news, focus

Barcelona have found goals from all corners, as Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha all started well while Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford have each produced three assists. Pedri may join Yamal as the star of the show, but his counting stats are yet to light up the stat sheet.

El Clasico prediction

Besides goals? We’ll have to see how the preceding weeks go in terms of injuries, but there’s an overdue feel to this fixture. No hankies this time. Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona.