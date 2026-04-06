How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is a blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg, as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

MORE — Champions League schedule, bracket

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real demolished Manchester City in the last 16 and they are the kings of this competition for a reason. Even though they’re struggling along in La Liga and look very likely to finish second to Barcelona once again, the Champions League always brings out the best in Real and that will have to be the case in these two legs against Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern have looked sensational for most of the Champions League campaign and they have so many attacking options and when you have Harry Kane in this kind of form, you always feel like you’re going to win a game. The fact that the first leg is away gives Bayern a big opportunity to reach the semifinals.

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 7)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Spain

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, focus

Arbeloa rested plenty of players at the weekend and Real paid the price as they suffered a shock defeat at Mallorca. Star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains out with an injury, which is a huge blow, but Andriy Lunin is a brilliant back-up. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono and Thiago Pitarch could all start in a very attacking lineup, while Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz will also play key roles. Defensively Real have some big players back to fitness and they will need some huge performances in midfield and defense to dictate the tempo and stop Bayern from creating big chances and getting into their rhythm.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

Kompany rested several players at the weekend and teenager Lennart Karl was the hero as Bayern fought back from being 2-0 down with nine minutes to go to win 3-2 against Freiburg as their procession towards the Bundesliga title continues. Harry Kane picked up an injury with England but was back in training on Monday, which is a huge boost, while Manuel Neuer is back from injury and will start in goal with Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies also recovering from long injuries and both should play key roles off the bench. Kane will lead the line and the incredible trio of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry will feed him chances galore.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction

This feels like it will turn into a bit of a basketball game, which is great news for the neutral. Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich.