Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester City look to the Etihad Stadium for a historic UEFA Champions League comeback when Real Madrid visit for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

MORE — Champions League bracket, schedule

For live updates and highlights throughout Man City vs Real Madrid, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Man City vs Real Madrid live updates - by Andy Edwards

Man City vs Real Madrid live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Man City starting XI

Lineups TBA at 3 pm ET.

Real Madrid starting XI

Lineups TBA at 3 pm ET.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 17)

Venue: Bernabeu — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Real won the first leg 3-0 as Federico Valverde’s first-half hat trick was the highlight of a tour-de-force from the Uruguayan star. City kept the ball in the game but ceded huge chances to Real, especially on the left side where Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly had problems with Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The European Cup could well wind up as Real’s only chance for a trophy this season, as they’ve dropped four points behind Barcelona in La Liga with just one head-to-head meeting left on May 10 at the Camp Nou.

Manchester City team news, focus

City are waiting on minor injuries for Savinho and Rico Lewis, while Josko Gvardiol is out for at least another month. Ruben Dias was kept on the bench at the weekend while Rayan Ait-Nouri only played 60 minutes and Rayan Cherki only a half-hour.

Real Madrid team news, focus

Real remain without Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo, while Eder Militao is unlikely to be available for this second leg. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have been named in the squad but Bellingham had been expected out until April while Mbappe has not played since February 21.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid prediction

City will turn this into a proper tie, but can they produce the appropriate amount of goals without conceding one or two? We’re not so sure. Look for a respectable win but a UCL exit. Man City 3-1 (3-4 agg.) Real Madrid