How to watch USMNT vs Saudi Arabia: Gold Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The USMNT will try to make it two wins from two games to begin their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup run on Thursday (9:15 pm ET), when they face Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

MORE — Pochettino hits back at Pulisic: “I’m the head coach”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side snapped a four-game winless streak at home (first time since 1988) with a 5-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday, thanks in large part to two goals from Malik Tillman and a pair of assists from Diego Luna. The midfield duo played a part in each of the USMNT’s first three goals, all in the first half, as they make their case not only for a spot on the 2026 World Cup but perhaps a place in the starting lineup — even when Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are back in the mix.

How to watch USMNT vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:15 pm ET, Thursday

How to watch: FS1, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app

USMNT focus, team news

What’s great about the USMNT’s performance against T&T is that they scored five goals (on a very healthy 3.48 xG) while holding 70 percent of possession in the game. Almost regardless of opponent, the A-team has too often struggled to generate chances (and score them) when the opposition puts five defenders and four midfielders behind the ball. What’s even better is that only four of their 21 shots were taken from outside the box, meaning they worked the ball deep into the penalty area (only 8 shots outside 12 yards) and didn’t settle for speculative long-range attempts.

Saudi Arabia focus, team news

Saudi Arabia, the lone team in the tournament invited as a guest, beat Haiti 1-0 in their Group D opener. Al-Ittihad striker Saleh Al-Shehri scored from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. Al-Shehri is the only player in the Arabian Falcons’ current squad with double-digit international goals (17).

USMNT vs Saudi Arabia prediction

The Saudis were quite poor with their limited possession (43 percent) against 83rd-ranked Haiti and will likely have even less to work with against the Yanks. Patience will be key again, but Luna will deliver the goods again. USMNT 3-1 Saudi Arabia.