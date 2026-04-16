Hugo Ekitike injury update: Liverpool confirm Achilles injury, World Cup absence for France

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was stretchered off at Anfield on Tuesday after going down with a non-contact injury in the 28th minute of the Reds’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with PSG.

RECAP — Liverpool 0-2 (0-4 agg.) PSG

Ekitike started to make a run off the ball as Liverpool took a throw-in, but the Frenchman collapsed to the ground in front of his defender and stayed down.

Ekitike received medical treatment on the field and a stretcher was quickly brought out. The 23-year-old looked to be in considerable pain as he lay on the ground, clutching his lower right leg. He is now a serious doubt for this summer’s World Cup after breaking into France’s squad the last two seasons.

The result of the injury is at bad as it looked, if not worse — Liverpool have now confirmed that Hugo Ekitike has ‘a serious Achilles injury’ and will miss the rest of the season as well as the World Cup for France.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to replace Ekitike. Slot elected to start Alexander Isak for the first time since he broke his leg in December and said before the game that the Swede would only be able to play 45 minutes.

Worrying moments for Liverpool as Hugo Ekitike goes down with no-one close to him.



Mohamed Salah comes on to replace the French International 🔄 pic.twitter.com/6N5ANwS0Ou — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

Arne Slot, on Hugo Ekitike’s injury: “We could all see it didn’t look good”

“Not too good. We could all see it didn’t look good. Let’s wait and see what it will be. In the second half, he went home and I haven’t seen him yet.

“As it seems to be, losing a player is something we have had many times this season but it is especially hard for him because you never want to be injured, especially at this time of the season.”

Ibrahima Konate: “I send [Ekitike] my prayers”

“I think it is bad. I don’t know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers.”

Liverpool statement on Hugo Ekitike’s injury

(from liverpoolfc.com)

“Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury.

“The forward had to be substituted during the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield after a slip on the turf.

“Scans on the issue have subsequently confirmed a rupture of the Achilles tendon.

“Ekitike will therefore be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club season and unable to participate at this summer’s World Cup with France.

“Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time, with Hugo receiving the full support of everyone at LFC.”