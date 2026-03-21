Hugo Ekitike injury news: Latest update as Liverpool star forced off vs Brighton

Liverpool fans will be sweating on the latest Hugo Ekitike injury news as their star forward was forced off at Brighton on Saturday.

LIVE — Brighton v Liverpool

Ahead of a pivotal stretch of the season, Arne Slot is having some big injury problems with Mohamed Salah and Alisson already out for their trip to Brighton.

The Liverpool boss will be hoping the international break has come at a good time for plenty of his players to return to fitness ahead of a late push for the Champions League and FA Cup trophies and a top four finish in the Premier League.

Hugo Ekitike injury news, latest update

Ekitike was very upset as he was subbed off just eight minutes into their trip to Brighton, with tears visible in his eyes.

With less than three minutes on the clock he collided with James Milner in the center of the pitch in a pretty innocuous way.

But Ekitike remained on the ground and replays showed hefty contact was made on his left thigh. Ekitike pounded the ground in frustration and after getting treatment he came back on but he couldn’t shake it off and was replaced by Curtis Jones.

We will have the latest Hugo Ekitike injury news from Arne Slot after the game at Brighton, as Liverpool fans will be hoping it was just a dead leg that the French international couldn’t run off.

Ekitike is Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season with 17 goals and any prolonged absence would hit them hard, especially with Salah struggling with injury and Alexander Isak still out injured.