Tottenham Hotspur were beaten once again on Sunday, for the 12th time this season and the first under new interim head coach Igor Tudor, as the walking wounded Spurs simply could not hang with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

SPURS 1-4 ARSENAL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Igor Tudor reaction, speaking after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the north London derby.

Igor Tudor reaction — What did interim Spurs boss say after debut defeat to Arsenal?

“Of course I’m confident. I believe this is a group of good players with bad habits. We need to change a mental switch for mental sharpness to be in the game from the first and second minutes. 1-2 players have not good moments, but today happens. It’s a question of the team.”

“I’m sad because it wasn’t good enough. Arsenal wasn’t much better. In this moment there’s too much gap between the team. It’s good to see this kind of team, the start to show us where we need to be. It’s all about work, start to work hard because we struggled in a lot of things. Psychologically, we need to come out of this, stay quiet, stay humble, work, and stay where we are now — growing and growing day by day, week by week.

“We need to work. Too much bad habits in the past time, each part of the time. We need to look at ourselves, grow, be humble and it’s all about work. We need to run more, defend better, stick to second balls. We prepared 4-5 days, but in this moment they were faster. The players wanted it. We pressed high. They had more power, more energy, they believe. The key in the end is they believe more.”

“Take the lessons. I saw in part but you don’t arrive to take the ball because the opponent is faster and you have bad habits. Too much in this moment is Arsenal. We prepared to the game. You cannot stay in your box all the time at home, but if you don’t take the ball, you have to run back.”

“Richarlison is not in the right moment physically. Solanke, too. We tried to find the right moment because you want to find the right answer, but we don’t have the players. Sometimes it’s better to show where we are in the start to see where we need to go. I see the truth. Tuesday at training, everyone be quiet, humble, and try to work.”

Spurs defender Micky van de Ven on the defeat to Arsenal

“Arsenal, to be honest, overall was the better team. First half was 1-1, anything can happen but two minutes after that they scored straightaway.”

“In the press we could do a bit better. It’s difficult to come back quick and it’s something we can do better. It’s a risk when you press up high and go man versus man. That’s the risk is someone can be open and we have to deal with it, but also when you win the ball up high there are so many options.”

On Igor Tudor’s first week in charge: He’s on us all week. He tried to get his football in. Everyday we’ve worked on it. He’s ready for us and wants to help us in every way. He keeps believing in us and now we look forward and have a week to prepare for Fulham. We just need to win the games, step by step, we play Fulham now.”