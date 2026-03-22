After losing Sunday’s must-win showdown with Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home, Tottenham Hotspur, astoundingly, have seven games left to save themselves from relegation out of the Premier League.

SPURS 0-3 FOREST — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Igor Tudor reaction, speaking after Spurs extended their winless run to 13 games in the PL (zero league wins in 2026). The fans organized and showed up in thousands to welcome the team bus to the stadium ahead of kickoff and the atmosphere inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was more than a little lively for much of the first half, until Forest scored right before a break and the never-ending cycle of “here we go again” kicked off once again.

Igor Tudor reaction — What did Spurs boss say after losing must-win relegation showdown vs Forest?

NOTE: Spurs assistant coach Bruno Saltor gave the post-game interview rather than Igor Tudor.

Why are we hearing from you, and not Igor Tudor? “Personal matters. Family matters. I’m stepping in because it’s not the right moment for him to speak.”

On the result: “Of course it hurts a lot. I think in the first half we were the better team, and any mistake right now is going against us, every detail is going against us, and it affects a lot of the players. We need to be consistent with our performances, not just for 45 minutes. It’s how we react to any mistake, or any situation that goes against us. Right now in the situation that we are in, it’s important.”

On the players’ reaction after conceding the first goal: “You can see how much they care, you can see how much they are fighting. Again, we are in a difficult situation, everyone knows. The players are preparing for it. Today, like I said, first half I thought we were the better team. We need to be consistent with that.”

Why were Micky van de Ven and Djec Spence subbed off at halftime? “We were 1-0 down and we wanted to be a little more aggressive with players that are coming back from injuries [Destiny Udogie and Lucas Bergvall] and try to bring more energy into the pitch. It didn’t work as planned, but that was our intention. … They are coming back from long injuries and it’s going to take some time [for them], but obviously we don’t have that time. But at the same time, I think it’s important that they get those minutes and influence into the team. I think Lucas was a positive influence for us. They are really important players for us and we need to keep those dynamics.”

“I think the fans were outstanding today, from before the game to the end of the game. We need to carry on, because we care. We care about Spurs, we care about the club, we are family and we want to get out of this situation. It’s 21 points [remaining to play for]. I think the performances against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid give us positives, and as I said, today we had 45 minutes that were really good. … At the end, of course, the game is open and for them it’s a better game because their game is transitions.”