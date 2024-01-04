Kylian Mbappe discusses his future as PSG contract set to expire

Kylian Mbappe has discussed his future at Paris Saint-Germain as the French superstar is now free to talk to non-French teams about signing on a free transfer.

Mbappe, 25, is out of contract at PSG this summer and it is widely expected he will move on from Les Parisiens with Real Madrid, Liverpool and other European giants linked with signing him.

Of course, Real Madrid are the frontrunners as Mbappe almost left last summer but PSG’s chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi convinced him to stay for another year.

What has Kylian Mbappe said?

“First of all, I’m very, very, very motivated for this year. It’s very important,” Mbappe told reporters after PSG beat Toulouse 2-0 to win the French Champions Trophy. “As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet.

“But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide. We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary.”

What is next?

Mbappe can now talk to any non-French team he wants to about signing a pre-contract agreement and it would be silly to think that clubs aren’t reaching out to his representatives and having those talks right now.

All signs point to Real Madrid as they have a gaping hole in their attacking lineup and Mbappe has spoken openly about his love and admiration for the Spanish giants. It just makes too much sense for everyone concerned.

Mbappe would flourish in any league he joins and there’s no doubt he would be a star in the Premier League and links to Liverpool, and others, won’t go away.

Of course, he can also sign a new contract at PSG and there has been huge pressure on him to do that in the past and he’s bowed to it. He could stay at PSG but it feels like Mbappe is just reminding everyone outside of France he is now a free agent and he’s listening.

But this feels very different to past years and with so many complicated clauses, loyalty bonuses and other factors to consider, talks about Mbappe’s future will rumble on for some time. It seems unlikely anything will be announced soon.

