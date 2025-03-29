Lionel Messi injury update: Superstar set to make injury comeback for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi is set to feature for Inter Miami on Saturday after missing the international break with Argentina through injury.

MORE — Which teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

After playing, and scoring, for Miami on March 16 in their 2-1 win at Atlanta United, Messi suffered a strain in his left thigh and had an adductor issue.

That meant he was then left out of Argentina’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay (1-0 win) and Brazil (4-1 win), as those two wins secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Lionel Messi injury latest news

On Friday Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi is “doing well” and it’s expected the superstar will be in the squad against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday (7:30pm ET kick off).

“He knows his body very well, and the reality is that he has been training progressively more and more, and has joined in to do some training sessions with the group. And today he will do the entire training session,” Mascherano said.

👍 Javier Mascherano Expanded on How Lionel Messi’s Recovery Has Been Going:



“He has progressively been doing more in training, even joining the rest of the team in some full sessions. God willing, he will complete all of today’s practice.”#InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KL81keryHH — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) March 28, 2025

How have Lionel Messi and Inter Miami been getting on this season?

Pretty, pretty good. Messi has scored four goals and added five assists in four starts in all competitions. Messi has one goal in MLS so far this season, at Atlanta, with Inter Miami winning three and drawing one of their opening four games.

Messi has also scored home and away against Sporting Kansas City in CONCACAF Champions Cup action and away at Cavalier as they’ve qualified for the quarterfinals of that continental competition and they have a two-legged tie against LAFC coming up over the next few weeks.

Three Inter Miami players actually have more goal involvements than Messi this season, with Suarez having eight assists and four goals, Tadeo Allende having four goals and seven assists and Telasco Segovia has eight assists and three goals.