How to watch Argentina vs Brazil live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s always a spectacle when Argentina and Brazil meet and this 2026 World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires on Tuesday will be just as intense as always.

WATCH — Argentina v Brazil live

Reigning World Cup champs Argentina need one more point from their final five games of qualifying to book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Scaloni’s side beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday and even with Lionel Messi missing from their squad this international window, Argentina have so many superstars. They are top of the table in CONMEBOL qualifying and would love to celebrate reaching the 2026 World Cup with a win against their bitter rivals Brazil and set off a big party in Buenos Aires.

MORE — Latest scores, table in South America World Cup qualifying

As for Brazil, they’ve got themselves back on track in qualifying and sit in third place in the table after their huge win against Colombia on Thursday. Vinicius Junior scored a 99th-minute winner in an extremely intense game and Dorival Junior has plenty of big players missing. Still, Brazil’s squad is stacked and the trio of Raphinha, Vinicius and Rodrygo are so dangerous when they link up on the counter. Brazil know a win at Argentina would give them a chance of finishing above their bitter rivals with four games to go in qualifying.

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Tuesday (March 25)

Venue: Mas Monumental Stadium — Buenos Aires, Argentina

TV channel and Streaming en Espanol: Telemundo

Argentina team news, focus

Obviously others have to step up with Messi out and now that Lautaro Martinez is out with a muscle strain too, the pressure is on Julian Alvarez to deliver. The young striker is having a great season at Atletico Madrid and will be fed chances by the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Argentina look so solid defensively and in midfield and even though the likes of Lo Celso and Dybala are missing, they have plenty of creativity in attack. This is a total team unit and Argentina have total belief in what they’re doing under Scaloni.

Brazil team news, focus

Alisson has returned to Liverpool after suffering an injury in the win against Colombia as he came off following a nasty collision with Davinson Sanchez. That means Bento will start in goal and Brazil are already missing Ederson, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro, Danilo, Eder Militao, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison and Antony from this squad. There are plenty of Premier League players in this squad with Joelinton, Joao Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Andre, Murillo and Savinho all available for this game, but key duo Gabriel and Bruno Guimaraes both picked up yellow cards against Colombia and are suspended for this game. Murillo, Cunha and Joelinton could all start in this game as Dorival Junior has plenty of options and will need to rotate his side after a draining win against Colombia.

Argentina vs Brazil prediction

This is always intense and even with some big players missing for both teams, we can expect fireworks. Brazil have the edge in terms of the attackers they have available and we can expect them to get a huge win. Argentina 1-2 Brazil.