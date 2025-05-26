 Skip navigation
Liverpool FC release statement after ‘serious incident’ at trophy parade

  
Published May 26, 2025 03:59 PM

Liverpool Football Club have released a statement after a “serious incident” took place as police responded to reports that a car had hit multiple pedestrians as the team were parading their Premier League trophy around the streets of Liverpool.

Merseyside police issued the following statement following the incident in Liverpool city center.

“We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 18:00 today, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene,” Merseyside police said.

Merseyside police have since issued a statement saying that a 53-year-old male has been arrested after the incident.

“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” Merseyside police said in the statement.

Liverpool FC statement

“We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening,” Liverpool Football Club said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

NBC News has the latest on this breaking story, here.